Aamir Khan's daughter Ira posts picture with rumoured boyfriend alongside a cryptic message

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan who is often papped indulging in PDA alongside her rumoured boyfriend Mishaal has caught the attention of netizens after she posted an endearing photo, albeit a worrisome caption that has caused people to wonder if her relationship is on the rocks.



Ira had turned to Instagram to upload a loved-up picture with Mishaal but the caption didn't quite strike the right chord with her followers.

“Everything will be okay”, Ira wrote, making many raise an eyebrow of worry.

The star kid who has been extremely vocal about her relationship then received a tonne of comments showering support.



One of the users commented, “He’s the luckiest". Some others expressed concern about what was Ira referring to. “What is your problem?" another person asked.

Ira had made her relationship public in response to one of the AMA questions on Instagram.

On Valentine's Day, she posted adorable pictures and videos captioning them as “HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY!!! I guess I have a type. They all sing amazingly and are beautiful people.”

Mishaal also responded in the same way on Ira's birthday.

"Happy birthday babe. You’re simple. You get happy with a birthday post. For my birthday I want to binge-watch Netflix together....just about 140 million hours of content.” his post read.







