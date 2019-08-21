Deepika Padukone shares her journey from childhood to Bollywood





Deepika Padukone is one of the most flourishing actors in B-Town currently but as a child, she wasn't into watching films.

In a recent interview with Vogue, the ‘Chennai Express’ starlet unfolded her journey so far as an actor and shared opened up about her childhood.

The 33-year-old actor shared, “I had no training, no mentors. I worked it all out on my own. Sure, I had some failures, personal and professional. But sheer determination fuelled me. It was empowering.”

The actor was very young when she stepped into Bollywood and talking about what drove her to it, she said, “As a family, we saw may be two films a year. I don’t know why. But whenever I watched a movie, I knew that one day I’d be doing this. I’d start with modeling, then got into films. And that’s exactly how it happened.”

Talking about dealing with stardom, Deepika said, “When I’m complimented for my work, but you know what’s most rewarding for me? When people tell me I haven’t changed. That I am still myself.”

Padukone is currently in London with husband Ranveer Singh, shooting for their upcoming film ‘83’. It sketches India’s historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. While Ranveer portrays the team’s captain Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi.

This is Ranveer and Deepika’s first film together after their wedding last year. The couple previously co-starred in mega hits ‘Padmaavat’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela’.