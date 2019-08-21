Anushka Sharma plans to make the internet a happy place

Actor, producer and an animal rights activist Anushka Sharma is spreading happiness all around the internet through her positive energy.

The ‘Zero’ actor shared a video on social media in which she is reading positive comments that people randomly wrote.

She captioned it as “#HappyTweets, Time for some internet positivity rn. #LoveAndLightProject”

The 31-year-old ‘Sultan’ starlet has started a new initiative under a project called Love and Light, the sole purpose of which is to spread good vibes.

“Love & Light Project is a social experiment to constructively connect as human beings and not subject each other to negativity. I believe that through positivity and positive affirmations, our world would thrive better,’ said Anushka.

Love and Light is a digital thought-starter for the netizens to converse on positive things in life.

It is not unknown that the internet can be a negative space. Therefore, the actor who has around 60 million fans and followers felt the need to start a conversation about things that aren’t right and can be sorted out with a discussion.

“Social media has the power to influence the youth, culture, and society and if we look to trigger positive conversations, it will be hugely constructive for society at large. Small gestures of inclusivity, new connections, gratitude for all that we have, are conversations that need to happen on social media,” she added.

Sharma also recently started a campaign, #JusticeForAnimals, calling for stricter laws against offenders.