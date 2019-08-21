COAS General Bajwa urges Madrasah students to work hard for country's progress

RAWALPINDI: High achiever students in Intermediate exams belonging to Ittehad-e-Tanzeemate-Madaris Pakistan (ITMP) from all over the country on Wednesday met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Head Quarters (GHQ).

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), 13 students including four girls belonging to ITMP achieved top positions in various boards.

COAS congratulated the students for securing top positions in various disciplines.

He emphasized students to continue working hard and contribute towards prosperous and progressive Pakistan and be part of the society as useful citizens.

COAS said that ongoing efforts to bring Madaris in fold of mainstream national education system will open avenues for Madaris students to excel in contemporary career streams.

COAS also lauded the efforts and commitments of parents and teachers for providing environments to students to help achieve such distinctions.

Later COAS gave prizes to high achievers and souvenirs to parents and teachers in recognition of their efforts.

Students thanked COAS for providing them this opportunity and recognition of their achievements.