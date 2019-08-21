COAS Gen Bajwa inaugurates Urea Formaldehyde Moulding Compound Plant in Taxila

TAXILA: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah, and Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) on Wednesday.

The COAS inaugurated Urea Formaldehyde Moulding Compound (UFMC) Plant at Wah Nobel Chemicals Factory at POF which was completed within eight months.

The new plant is equipped with the latest and most economical silver catalyst technology, which will reduce the production cost, the press release stated.

It was revealed further that COAS also visited POF display center where new defence products were showcased.

General Bajwa appreciated the achievements of Research and Development Department of POF as well.

The COAS stressed upon the management of POF to adopt proactive approach for entering into joint ventures with foreign countries as well as the private sector and bringing diversification to its product range.

At HIT, the army chief was shown defence manufacturing facilities including upgradations of various tanks.

He appreciated the efforts and contributions of POF and HIT in manufacturing defence and security equipment at par with international standards making defence capability robust and self-reliant saving national exchequer