Misbah refutes rumours of applying for post of Pakistan head coach

LAHORE: Former captain of the Pakistan cricket team Misbah-ul-Haq on Wednesday turned down speculations surrounding him becoming the next head coach of the team.



The 45-year-old former batsman refuted all claims after speaking to the media as he wrapped up the second day of training here at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

“My complete attention is towards the camp. I am paying special attention to the centrally contracted players. My aim is to get the players to have better fitness and to pick the best players,” he said.

Regarding the buzz surrounding the replacement of Sarfaraz Ahmed as team captain, Misbah stated that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) holds the ‘final say’ about the decision.

“Players will be picked on the basis of their performance in the domestic matches, however, fitness will not be the only criteria, the need of the team will also be kept in view,” he added.



Headed by Misbah, the pre-season training camp at NCA has 18 players participating and will wrap up on September 7.

The camp was organized by PCB with the aim of fitness and endurance improvements of players before Pakistan locks horns with Sri Lanka on home ground in the approaching two-Test series of the ICC Championship.