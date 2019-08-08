Misbah-ul-Haq likely to take over axed head coach Mickey Arthur: report

Former captain of the Pakistan team Misbah-ul-Haq is leading the top spots as replacement for axed head coach Mickey Arthur.



As per a report, the 45-year-old batsman is emerging as one of the top contenders to secure the recently vacated spot of Arthur.

Pakistan Cricket Board had earlier decided to end contracts of all coaching staff including fielding coach Azhar Mahmood and batting coach Grant Flower as well as trainer Grant Luden.

The right-handed batsman had led the Green Shirts in 75 Tests, 162 ODIs and was also recognized widely for steering the team forward after assuming captaincy after the spot-fixing scandal in 2010.



On the other hand, Arthur expressed his disappointment after getting sacked subsequent to Pakistan’s performance in the ICC World Cup 2019 that halted them from reaching the semi-finals.