Pakistan will not renew contracts of Mickey Arthur, others

Islamabad: The Pakistan Cricket Broad on Wednesday said it has decided not to renew contracts of Pakistan team's coaching staff.

The changes in coaching staff have been recommended by Cricket Committee of the PCB.



"The Pakistan Cricket Board today announced it will be immediately undertaking a robust recruitment process after it decided not to renew the contracts of head coach Mickey Arthur, bowling coach Azhar Mahmood, batting coach Grant Flower and trainer Grant Luden,"said a statement issued by the PCB.



The statement said the PCB will advertise the four available roles and will invite high level applications from interested candidates as part of the recruitment process.



"On behalf of the PCB, I want to sincerely thank Mickey Arthur, Grant Flower, Grant Luden and Azhar Mahmood for their hard work and unwavering commitment during their tenures with the national men’s team. We wish them every success in their future endeavors," the PCB chairman was quoted as saying in the statement.



Pakistan team and coaching staff came under strong criticism after they failed to qualify for the semifinals of the ICC World Cup 2019.