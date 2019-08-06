Cricket body submits its suggestions to Mani

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Cricket Committee has submitted its recommendations regarding the formation of future coaching panel with the chairman Ehsan Mani.

A PCB official has confirmed to The News that following consultation with all the members of the committee and after interviewing national team’s stakeholders, the Cricket Committee has submitted its recommendations with the chairman PCB.

“These recommendations are only confined to coaching staff or panel for the national team. It is chairman PCB prerogative to decide on these recommendations.

Secondly, the Committee has nothing to do with captain or selection committee and thus did not give any proposals on these issues. Chairman Ehsan Mani will decide on the selection committee and captain of the national team for each format.”