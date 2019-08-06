close
Wed Aug 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 7, 2019

Cricket body submits its suggestions to Mani

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 7, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Cricket Committee has submitted its recommendations regarding the formation of future coaching panel with the chairman Ehsan Mani.

A PCB official has confirmed to The News that following consultation with all the members of the committee and after interviewing national team’s stakeholders, the Cricket Committee has submitted its recommendations with the chairman PCB.

“These recommendations are only confined to coaching staff or panel for the national team. It is chairman PCB prerogative to decide on these recommendations.

Secondly, the Committee has nothing to do with captain or selection committee and thus did not give any proposals on these issues. Chairman Ehsan Mani will decide on the selection committee and captain of the national team for each format.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports