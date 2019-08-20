Karan Johar shares a glimpse of the preparations going on for ‘Takht’

With the 1998 movie ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, Karan Johar made his directorial debut. And in his long and successful career, the filmmaker has given many successful movies like ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’, ‘Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna’, ‘My Name is Khan’, and ‘Student of the Year’ among others.



Karan will now be wearing his director’s hat for the movie ‘Takht’ which is set in the Mughal era. The magnum opus will feature Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

While fans have been anxiously waiting for the film to go on floors, Karan with his latest Instagram stories hinted that he has started prepping for ‘Takht’.

The 47-year-old director-producer shared two videos as his Instagram story, one showing a glass wall with ‘space to create’ written on it and the other one showing a wall with monochrome photos of the film lead cast.

Adjacent to the pictures, one also gets a quick sneak peek of photos of gold armor and throne.

Earlier, during his interview with Rajeev Masand, Karan opened up about his upcoming film and said, “I was excited then I got nervous because everybody started saying that I am shelving ‘Takht’ because of ‘Kalank’.

He added, “There is a reason that I moved from September to February as there were a logistic issue, date crunching issues and long commitment from the actors. How does the stress of one film affect the other film, when both are different feature films."