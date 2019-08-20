Over 1,200 dengue fever cases reported in 8 months, 6 patients died: CM

KARACHI: The provincial health department, in a quarry, has informed the Sindh chief minister that 1,239 dengue fever cases were reported all over Sindh during the last eight months, and of them only six patients could not survive.

A report submitted by Secretary Health Saeed Awan in CM Secretariat says that from January 20 to August 20 some 1,239 cases of dengue fever were registered all over Sindh, of them only six deaths were reported.

The district-wise cases as reported by health department include 167 in District Central, 147 district East, 141 South and 155 West, 69 Malir and 52 Korangi.

Hyderabad 14, Tando Allahyar two, Matiari two, Badin one case, Thatta one, Jamshoro two, Dadu one, Mirpurkhas 4, Tharparkar one, Sanghar one, Larkana six, Qambar-Shadadkot two, Shikarpur two, Jacobabad three, Kashmore four, Sukkur two, Shaheed Benazirabad three, Ghotki four, Khairpur four, Naushehroferoze one and unspecified districts 464 cases.

The report says that only in August, 207 cases were reported.

The report also says that out of 1,239 dengue fever cases, only six death in the city which include one in Malir, one in West, two in Korangi, one in South and one in East.

Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed health department to launch awareness drive through Dengue programme so that people could take precautionary measures.

Shah also directed Local Government department to start fumigation all over province through local bodies.