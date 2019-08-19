Sunny Leon can't stop beaming as son Asher pick his nose

When it comes to paparazzi attention, the stars and star kids certainly can't surpass it. With time, even toddlers have started to learn about the constant attention surrounding them. But thanks to paparazzi photographs, the fans continue to be updated about the daily happenings of their favorite star kids.

There's no denying that Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber's kids - twins Asher and Noah and their elder sister Nisha are too adorable. Each time, the kids get clicked, fans are sure to expect some memorable moments. But this time, the kids were snapped at a hilarious moment and the parents, too, couldn't seem to get enough of the hilarious capture.

Nowadays, ‘Bigg Boss’ star Sunny Leon is often snapped with her kids at their playschool. Whenever the paps capture Sunny and her sons – Asher and Noah, netizens cannot stop but drool over these cuties.

Earlier today, Noah, Asher, and Nisha were snapped at their playschool. While the kids looked cute as always, it was Asher's nose-picking moment that caught the attention of his parents.

Soon after the photographs surfaced on the internet, both Sunny and Daniel had some witty reactions to their son's adorable antics. While Sunny quipped that the naughty Asher is digging for gold, Daniel joked that he needs to teach camera etiquettes to the little one.

Sunny commented, "I swear he’s digging for gold up there! Asher is so naughty!! Lol" while Daniel wrote, "Hahaha. Teaching Asher camera etiquette."

On the work front, Sunny Leon was last seen in ‘Arjun Patiala’ starring Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles. Also, Sunny will be seen making a special appearance in a song in Madhura Raja’s film and she will also be seen in a Tamil film, ‘Veeramadevi’.