Sindhi singer Jigar Jalal kidnapped in Shikarpur

SHIKARPUR: Sindhi musician Jigar Jalal of ‘Goth Studio’ fame was abducted on Monday while heading to one of his shows in Shikarpur.

As per reports, Nabi Buksh Chandio, known popularly by his stage name Jigar Jalal was on his way to a wedding when his car that carried five other passengers as well was forced to stop in Lahori Mohalla.

It was revealed further that the singer’s brother along with nephew, driver and a band member were also kidnapped with him.

The singer rose to fame with his rendition of ‘Goth Studio’ ‘that came as a jibe towards Coke Studio’s ‘Ko Ko Korina’.