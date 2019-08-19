Yuvraj Singh responds to Shoaib Akhtar’s criticism on Jofra Archer, leaves fans in fits

While Pakistani cricket champ Shoaib Akhtar may have passed on a disapproving remark over the conduct of England’s Jofra Archer after he struck Steve Smith, Yuvraj Singh in a quirky response left fans on both sides of the border in fits.

The former Pakistani fast bowler had called out Archer over his conduct and lack of sportsmanship after he was spotted ‘smirking’ as Australian batsman Steve Smith was hit by one of his bouncers.

Akhtar on Twitter wrote that during his cricketing days he’d always be the first one to reach out to the injured player and check to see if he is doing fine.

Responding to his tweet, the Indian batting icon made a hilarious remark that is getting rejoiced by cricket fans all around.

“Yes you did ! But your actual words were hope your alright mate cause there are a few more coming,” wrote Yuvraj with laughing emoji’s.

The two former cricket icons from neighbouring countries India and Pakistan are known to have hilarious exchanges on Twitter.

Earlier when Yuvraj announced his retirement, Shoaib had paid tribute to him by saying: “Yuvraj is a rockstar, a match-winner and a very good friend. When I saw him in 2003 in the World Cup match at Centurion, he played a very good knock and I always found him as an elegant batsman. He’s a Punjabi and speaks our language.”

Responding to that, Yuvraj stated: “Thanks payan for ur lovely wishes. Trust me Every time u ran in to bowl at me it was terrifying! Had to gather a lot of courage to face u. We had some great battles will always cherish those moments @shoaib100mph.”