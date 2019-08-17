Jofra Archer slammed for ‘smirking’ after hitting Steve Smith

After Australian batsman Steve Smith forcefully retired hurt getting one of Jofra Archer’s fierce bouncers, many social media users stepped forth to give their love to the Aussie during the fourth day of the second Ashes Test on Sunday.

While the 30-year-old right-handed batsman garnered prayers and well wishes from all around, many cricket fans couldn’t help but notice the smirk on the English bowler’s face after he left him injured.

Social media users called out the fast bowler over his conduct and poor sportsmanship and exhibiting a lack of empathy after hitting him, instead of checking up.

Smith stood at 80 not out when Archer hit him who’s aggressive bowling spell was moved to 96 miles per hour.



Smith was walked off the ground with a standing ovation from the crowd while Archer’s conduct was met with disapproval from the internet.



