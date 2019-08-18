Shoaib Akhtar calls out Jofra Archer for not checking up on Steve Smith

Pakistan’s former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar join the list of disgruntled fans and critics who condemned Jofra Archer’s conduct after he struck Australia’s Steve Smith on fourth day of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s on Saturday.

The Pakistani cricket champ turned to Twitter to voice his displeasure at the lack of sportsmanship displayed by the English bowler who after hitting the Aussie batsman with a bouncer was spotted ‘smirking.’

“Bouncers are a part & parcel of the game but whenever a bowler hits a batsman on the head and he falls, courtesy requires that the bowler must go & check on him,” said Akhtar.

It was not nice of Archer to just walk away while Smith was in pain. I was always the first one to run to the batsman,” he added.

Archer sparked a social media outrage as well, leading to many users calling him out for his behaviour.

On Saturday, Archer’s hostile bowling attack had led to Smith getting hit twice –first on the elbow followed by a striking blow on the neck which resulted in him retiring hurt.

