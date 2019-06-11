Yuvraj Singh reveals facing Shoaib Akhtar was terrifying

Indian cricket icon Yuvraj Singh after announcing his retirement earlier on Monday said that facing Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar had been ‘terrifying’.

After unveiling the news of him bidding adieu to international cricket, numerous personalities from all walks of life sprung up to pay tribute to the cricket legend, including Shoaib Akhtar who in a video message stated:

"Yuvraj is a rockstar, a match winner and a very good friend. When I saw him in 2003 in the World Cup match at Centurion, he played a very good knock and I always found him as an elegant batsman. He's a Punjabi and speaks our language.”

"I remember that he used to play very fluently. Yuvi always knew a lot about cricket. Yuvraj has done wonders for his nation. He was an integral part of India's 2011 World Cup triumph and his six 6's against Stuart Broad will always be remembered. He is very patriotic and he will always remain the biggest match-winner. I wish him all the very best for his future,” he went on to say.

Responding to Akhtar’s message, the left-hander responded in a tweet: “Thanks payan for ur lovely wishes. Trust me Every time u ran into bowl at me it was terrifying! Had to gather a lot of courage to face u. We had some great battles will always cherish those moments @shoaib100mph."

Yuvraj earlier on Monday, announced to retire from international cricket, wrapping up his nearly two decade long cricket journey having played 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is and 40 Tests.