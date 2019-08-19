What Miley Cyrus's family really feels about her split with Liam Hemsworth

The internet was devastated after learning about the split of Hollywood's power couple Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth after the two dated each other for more than eight years.



During the time the duo went out, Liam grew so close to Miley's family that he became an eminent part of it. However, now that their eight-month-old marriage has ended in a split, Miley's family members are finally breaking their silence over what they honestly feel.

“It’s sad for the whole family, though. They all really liked Liam and really thought the marriage would work out. They always liked them as a couple, but of course, will support Miley,” a source was quoted by Hollywood Life as saying.

The news of Liam and Miley calling it quits came after the latter was photographed sharing an intimate moment with Kaitlyn Carter during a vacation in Italy with Miley's elder sister Brandi.

Moreover, things seem to be moving fast between the two women as Miley has even introduced Kaitlynn to her mom Tish Cyrus after returning to L.A.

“Miley is honestly doing as amazing as can be. She talks to her sisters and mom pretty much daily, but that’s not unusual as she’s very close with them. You truly wouldn’t be able to tell anything was bothering her right now,” the source continued further.

Liam's and Miley's split shocked the world as their fans across the globe adored them together as a couple and thought their marriage would see the test of times after they had spent almost eight years together.

Prior to her split, Miley also admitted in the new issue of Elle that, “I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women.”