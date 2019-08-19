Katrina Kaif looks dashing in white high slit gown at a wedding in Bali: see pics

MUMBAI: Bollywood 's stylish lady Katrina Kaif continues to mesmerize her millions of fans with her dynamic personality. The latest post of the actress is too hot to handle as she looks pretty in white thigh high slit gown at a wedding in Bali.



The gorgeous appearance of the actress in white thigh high slit gown brought a huge applause for her and, off course, a pleasant feelings to the beholders who could not dare to turn their eyes from the true beauty of fashion diva as long as she remained in the party.

Katrina leaves in millions of her fans hearts and keeps them alive with her amazing and stunning on-screen as well as off-screen appearances.

Currently, the actress is in Bali attending a wedding Maniesh Paul, and both of them shared pictures on social media.

Katrina She kept it simple and elegant as she accessorized the outfit with a pair of white studs, kept her hair open with light curls, and subtle makeup to go with it.