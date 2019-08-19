close
Mon Aug 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

MISC

Web Desk
August 19, 2019

Katrina Kaif looks dashing in white high slit gown at a wedding in Bali: see pics

MISC

Web Desk
Mon, Aug 19, 2019

MUMBAI: Bollywood 's stylish lady Katrina Kaif  continues to  mesmerize her millions  of fans with her dynamic personality. The latest post of the actress  is too hot to handle as she   looks pretty  in white thigh high slit gown at a wedding in Bali.

The gorgeous appearance of the actress in white thigh high slit gown  brought a huge applause for her and, off course,  a pleasant feelings to the beholders who could not dare to turn their eyes from the  true beauty of fashion diva as long as she remained in the party.

Katrina leaves in  millions of her fans hearts and keeps them  alive   with her   amazing  and stunning   on-screen as well as off-screen appearances. 

Currently, the actress is in Bali attending a wedding  Maniesh Paul, and both of them shared pictures on  social media.

Katrina She kept it simple and elegant as she accessorized the outfit with a pair of white studs, kept her hair open with light curls, and subtle makeup to go with it.

Latest News

More From MISC