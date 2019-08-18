Blast kills five, injures 17 in Upper Dir

UPPER DIR: As many as five people have been reported dead with 17 injured after a blast went off in Sheringal on Sunday.

As per reports citing the district police officer Mian Naseeb Jan, the remote-controlled bomb installed in a vehicle went off in the Gamadand area of Sheringal.

The five dead bodies and the 17 injured including three police officials, have been moved to the District Headquarter Hospital.

As per reports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai confirmed the deaths of five people.

He further stated that the incident had occurred over Haji Moutabir Khan’s property which has resulted in multiple attacks previously as well.

He also revealed that two police officers had been assigned earlier for the security of Haji Moutabir Khan after two suicide attacks had been made to target him previously.

--This is a developing story being updated as additional information is available.