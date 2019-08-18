Tiger Shroff dead-lifts 200 kilograms with ease, startling celebrities and fans

Apart from his stellar performance on silvers screens, Bollywood star Tiger Shroff has been giving his best in the gym and sharing videos of his workouts on social media as well to bring motivation to all fans looking to shed those extra kilos.



Turning his beast mode on, the 29-year-old actor attempted the 200 kilogram dead-lift and succeed with flying colours as he took to Instagram to share the video and captioned it: “Its been a while since I pushed myself this far…200kgs…used to feel a lot lighter back in highschool. #onlyhuman”

Within seven hours the video has managed to rack up 1.2 million views.

While Tiger has been working out hard for his upcoming third installment of the ‘Baaghi’ series, this video left fans and industry friends astounded as many even took to the comment section and lauding the actor's efforts.



Tiger who was last seen in ‘Student of the Year 2’ has come a long way in his career and will soon be seen doing some daredevil scenes in ‘Baaghi 3’ as well as the official remake of Sylvester Stallone's ‘Rambo’

On the work front, Tiger currently awaits the release of his forthcoming film 'War' which also stars Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor.