Prince William, Kate Middleton likely to call off Pakistan visit amid unrest in Occupied Kashmir

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton may be taking a rain-check on their visit to Pakistan owing to the rising tensions between India and Pakistan over occupied Kashmir.

As per reports citing a statement released by Britain’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office, the visit of the royal duo appears to be unlikely given the current turn of events in the region that have given birth to additional conflict.

The trip by the royal couple which would have marked their first ever in the country has led to uncertainty after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi abrogated the Article 370 of the constitution, taking away the battered and disputed region’s special status and consequently giving rise to tensions amid a complete communications blackout and lock-down.

Earlier in June, an official statement from the royal family had announced that the couple were to visit Pakistan later this year upon the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.