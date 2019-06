Prince William and Kate to visit Pakistan in 2019: Kensington Palace

LONDON: Prince William and Duchess Kate will visit Pakistan in the autumn at the request of Britain’s Foreign Office, Kensington Palace said on Saturday.

Further details will be provided in due course, their office said.

Pakistan’s high commissioner in London welcomed the announcement.

“The upcoming Royal Visit is a reflection of the importance the United Kingdom attaches to its relations with Pakistan,” said Mohammad Nafees Zakaria.

“The two countries enjoy historical links which both sides wish to strengthen further,” he said.