Hrithik Roshan beats Beckham, Robert Pattinson to become the ‘World's Most Handsome Man’

While many Bollywood fanatics consider megastar Hrithik Roshan to be possessing killer looks that can slay any lady’s heart, it appears that the actor’s features are now getting recognized far and wide as well.

The 43-year-old ‘Super 30’ actor has just been named the ‘Most Handsome Man in the World’ by a US-based agency, beating the likes of internationally acclaimed hunks David Beckham, Robert Pattinson and Omar Borkan Al Gala.

As per a source cited by Hindustan Times, "The actor recently topped the ‘Top 5 Most Handsome Men in the World in August 2019’. He is also riding high on the success of his recent release Super 30; though he pulled-off a complete de-glam look of a teacher.”

"Well, it’s broccoli. Just kidding! I’m thankful for this title although, on the face of it, it’s not really an achievement. According to me, if there’s anything one should aspire for and value the most in this world, it’s their character. A good character will always make you look more attractive,” the insider added.

The actor will be next seen with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in the action-packed ‘WAR.’