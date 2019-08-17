Curfew continues in Occupied Kashmir on 13th consecutive day

Srinagar: The authorities in occupied Kashmir continue to impose strict curfew and other restrictions across the region on the 13th consecutive day on Saturday to prevent people from holding demonstrations, Kashmir Media Service (KMS) reported.



According to KMS, hundreds of people defying curfew took to the streets in Srinagar after Juma prayers yesterday to express their resentment against New Delhi’s move of repealing Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that granted special status to the territory.

They raised high-pitched anti-India and pro-freedom slogans. Placards with “Thank you Pakistan slogans” were displayed.



The authorities have turned the valley, particularly Srinagar, into a military garrison by deploying Indian troops and police personnel in every nook and corner.

In Srinagar, thousands of troops and policemen are patrolling the deserted streets, lanes and by lanes to thwart any attempt of people to stage anti-India demonstrations.

The authorities also continue to impose information blockade as TV channels and internet links remain snapped and restrictions on media continue since 5th August.

Local newspaper even failed to update their online editions during all this period while majority of them could also not be printed due to curfew and other restrictions.



