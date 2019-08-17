Occupied Kashmir: Indian police book 2 over social media posts

Indian police have booked two Muslim youth in Rajouri district of occupied Kashmir for their posts on social media, according to Kashmir Media Service (KMS).



The KMS reported that the police booked the youth, Atiq Chowdhary and Farooq Choudhary for their posts on Facebook.

Citing Senior Superintendent of Indian Police Yougal Manhas, Kashmir Media Service reported that the police have registered a case against the youth and teams have been formed to arrest them.