Fri Aug 16, 2019
Environment

August 16, 2019

Pakistan weather forecast: Friday 16-08-19

Fri, Aug 16, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Moderate monsoon currents are reaching upper and central parts of the country, while weak monsoon currents in southern parts of the country.

A westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

Friday weather forecast:

Widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm (with isolated heavy falls) are expected in Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at scattered places in Malakand, Sargodha, Faislabad, Sahiwal, Multan, D. G. Khan, Bahawalpur divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.

