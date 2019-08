Pakistan weather forecast: Thursday 15-08-2019

Karachi: Widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm are expected in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions), Kalat divisions Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at scattered places in Central/South Punjab (Sahiwal, Multan, D.G.Khan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur divisions), at isolated places in Sukkur, Larkana, Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Zhob, Sibbi, Naseerabad divisions, according to Met Office on Thursday.



It said heavy falls are also expected in Hazara, Malakand, Mardan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir during the period.