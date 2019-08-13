Pakistan calls for urgent UN Security Council meeting on Indian occupied Kashmir

KARACHI: Pakistan Tuesday formally called for an urgent meeting of the UN Security council on the grim situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir following India's annexation of the disputed Kashmir region.

The request for the meeting was contained in a letter from Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi that Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi presented to Polish Ambassador Joanna Wronecka, who is the president of the 15-member Council for the month of August.

The Council president will hold consultations with the Council members and fix a date for the meeting.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Lodhi began meeting the Council members again to update them on the situation in Kashmir.