close
Sun Aug 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

APP
August 12, 2019

PM Imran visits PIMS hospital on Eid day to inquire after patients

Pakistan

APP
Mon, Aug 12, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday visited the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital here and inquired after the health of the patients admitted in different wards and questioned about the quality of the treatment.

During the sufficient time he spent at the hospital, the prime minister was apprised on the facilities and challenges to handle the huge number of patients coming from different cities.

The people lauded the prime minister’s gesture and raised slogans ‘Long Live Imran Khan.’

Latest News

More From Pakistan