Sat Jun 15, 2019
Pakistan

APP
June 15, 2019

PM Imran chairs Health Task Force meeting

Pakistan

APP
Sat, Jun 15, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday chaired a meeting of the Task Force on Health wherein he discussed the matters pertaining to the health sector.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid and senior government officials.

