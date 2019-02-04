PM Imran Khan launches Sehat Card Scheme

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan launched on Monday the first phase of Sehat Card Scheme in an inauguration ceremony at the federal capital.

During the launch he stated that whenever there is an illness in a household, the budget gets immensely disturbed and through the service poor households will get a protection.

Moreover, the premier revealed that the health card service had initially been launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



PM Khan also revealed that the card will get distributed to families in the tribal areas as well.

"We will soon introduce a unified poverty alleviation programme which will be the first of its kind and include a number of organisation under its umbrella," he stated.



The Health Ministry and State Life on January 30, signed a contract for facilitating health cards to over 15 million families for execution of Sehat Sahulat Program (SSP) all over the country with services worth over Rs720,000.





