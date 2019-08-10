close
Sat Aug 10, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 10, 2019

Earthquake jolts parts of KP, Murree

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Aug 10, 2019

Karachi: An earthquake shook parts of Khyber Paktunkhwa on Saturday, according to Geo News.

Earlier reports said the  tremors were felt in Swat, Malakand, Mardan, Abbottabad, Swabi , Lower  Dir, Buner and Shangla  in Khyber Paktunkhwa .

The quake also shoot Murree and adjacent areas creating panic among citizens.

Intensity and epicenter of the earthquake was yet to be known.

