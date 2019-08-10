Earthquake jolts parts of KP, Murree

Karachi: An earthquake shook parts of Khyber Paktunkhwa on Saturday, according to Geo News.

Earlier reports said the tremors were felt in Swat, Malakand, Mardan, Abbottabad, Swabi , Lower Dir, Buner and Shangla in Khyber Paktunkhwa .

The quake also shoot Murree and adjacent areas creating panic among citizens.

Intensity and epicenter of the earthquake was yet to be known.