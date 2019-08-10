Earthquake jolts parts of KP, Murree

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi: An earthquake shook parts of Khyber Paktunkhwa on Saturday, according to Geo News.
Earlier reports said the tremors were felt in Swat, Malakand, Mardan, Abbottabad, Swabi , Lower Dir, Buner and Shangla in Khyber Paktunkhwa .
The quake also shoot Murree and adjacent areas creating panic among citizens.
Intensity and epicenter of the earthquake was yet to be known.
Karachi: An earthquake shook parts of Khyber Paktunkhwa on Saturday, according to Geo News.
Earlier reports said the tremors were felt in Swat, Malakand, Mardan, Abbottabad, Swabi , Lower Dir, Buner and Shangla in Khyber Paktunkhwa .
The quake also shoot Murree and adjacent areas creating panic among citizens.
Intensity and epicenter of the earthquake was yet to be known.