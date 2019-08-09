'Iron brothers': Pakistan FM in China on diplomatic mission

Beijing: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday arrived China on a diplomatic mission.



The foreign minister undertook the visit in view of the deteriorating situation of peace and security in the region after India revoked special status of Occupied Kashmir.

He is due to hold important meetings with the Chinese leadership during which he will apprise them of Pakistan's concerns and reservations in the context of Indian measures.

On arrival at the Beijing airport, the Foreign Minister was welcomed by Pakistan's Ambassador to China Naghmana Hashmi and senior officials of the Foreign Ministry.

Senior Chinese diplomat Lijian Zhao at Chinese Embassy in Pakistan Lijian Zhao wrote on Twitter Qureshi will meet State Counsellor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi and other Chinese leaders.

"The visit was arranged in a very short time. That’s why we are called iron brothers," he wrote.



Pakistan Foreign Minister retweeted Zhao's post with caption "Iron Brothers".

