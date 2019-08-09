close
Fri Aug 09, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 9, 2019

'Iron brothers': Pakistan FM in China on diplomatic mission

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Aug 09, 2019

Beijing: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday arrived   China on a diplomatic mission.

The foreign minister undertook the visit   in view of the deteriorating situation of peace and security in the region after India revoked special status of Occupied Kashmir.

He is due to hold important meetings with the Chinese leadership during which he will apprise them of Pakistan's concerns and reservations in the context of Indian  measures.

On arrival at the Beijing airport, the Foreign Minister was welcomed by Pakistan's Ambassador to China Naghmana Hashmi and senior officials of the Foreign Ministry.

Senior Chinese diplomat  Lijian Zhao at Chinese Embassy in Pakistan  Lijian Zhao wrote on Twitter  Qureshi  will meet State Counsellor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi and other Chinese leaders. 

"The visit was arranged in a very short time. That’s why we are called iron brothers," he wrote.

Pakistan Foreign Minister retweeted  Zhao's post with caption "Iron Brothers".  

