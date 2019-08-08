close
Thu Aug 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 8, 2019

NAB arrests Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Aug 08, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday.

 Geo News reported that the PML-N leader was taken  into custody for failing to appear before the anti-graft body.

According to Geo News, the NAB arrested her from Kot Lakhpat Jail where she had gone to visit her father.

Yousuf Abbas, a nephew, of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has also been arrested.

The TV channel reported that Maryam Nawaz  was asked to appear before the NAB in connection with an inquiry related to Chaudhry Sugar Mills but she failed to show up.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who was present in the National Assembly session, condemned the arrest of Maryam Nawaz and staged walkout from the house.

PMLN workers gathered outside the Parliament House to protest the arrest of their leader.

A fight broke out between the PMLN and PTI workers when the PMLN activists interrupted the press conference of federal minister Murad Saeed following arrest of Maryam Nawaz. 

Latest News

More From Pakistan