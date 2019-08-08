NAB arrests Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday.

Geo News reported that the PML-N leader was taken into custody for failing to appear before the anti-graft body.

According to Geo News, the NAB arrested her from Kot Lakhpat Jail where she had gone to visit her father.

Yousuf Abbas, a nephew, of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has also been arrested.

The TV channel reported that Maryam Nawaz was asked to appear before the NAB in connection with an inquiry related to Chaudhry Sugar Mills but she failed to show up.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who was present in the National Assembly session, condemned the arrest of Maryam Nawaz and staged walkout from the house.

PMLN workers gathered outside the Parliament House to protest the arrest of their leader.

A fight broke out between the PMLN and PTI workers when the PMLN activists interrupted the press conference of federal minister Murad Saeed following arrest of Maryam Nawaz.

