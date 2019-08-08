Bollywood celebs lash out at Indian government over brutality in Occupied Kashmir

As the Kashmir row continues to intensify with brutality from the BJP-led India deepening every passing day, a number of Bollywood celebrities have come forth calling out the government for atrocities taking place in the disputed valley.

While some actors, including Kangana Ranaut and Anupam Kher, have voiced support to the scrapping of Article 370 by the Indian government, there are others who have slammed the establishment and authorities for their inhumane act.

Among these celebrities is Ranvir Shorey, who taking a sarcastic jibe at PM Narendra Modi's government, slammed him for suspending communication in Occupied Kashmir and causing the loss of innocent lives.

“They want to keep the fire burning in Kashmir to cook their biryani," the 'Sacred Games' actor tweeted.



Swara Bhaskar, who was previously under fire for calling Pakistan a 'failing state', also lashed out at her country's government.

“Disgusting lack of decency and humanity," Swara said, replying to a tweet that read:

"Blackout in Kashmir means no one knows if their families are safe. Elsewhere in India: TikTok is teeming with desperate men asserting ‘victory’ by claiming they can now ‘get girls’ from Kashmir.”

In another post, while replying to a senior journalist’s tweet, who is not being able to get in touch with her mother for three days, Swara commented, “heartbreaking”.



India on Monday rushed to scrap Article 370 of the constitution to revoke Occupied Kashmir's 'special status', ordering a complete shutdown in the region.

It blocked all communication within the valley causing inconvenience to the common people, while putting leaders like Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah on house arrest.