Six martyred, 100 injured in Indian troops’ firing in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: In Indian occupied Kashmir, at least, six persons were martyred and over 100 injured in firing by Indian troops on protesters as curfew and communication blackout continued on the third consecutive day (Wednesday).



According to Kashmir Media Service, despite strict curfew and heavy deployment of the troops, people took to the streets in Srinagar, Pulwama, Baramulla and other parts of the territory to protest against the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A by India.

The troops fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells on the protesters.

Meanwhile, the communication of the entire Kashmiri population with the outside world remains suspended as the Indian government continues to shut television channels and snap telephone and internet links in a bid to prevent protests.