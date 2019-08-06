China seriously concerned about current situation in occupied Kashmir

BEIJING: China is seriously concerned about the current situation in Indian occupied Kashmir, said Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying here Tuesday.



Replying to a question about Indian announcement of the removal of the "special status" of India occupied Kashmir, the spokesperson said, “China is seriously concerned about the current situation in occupied Kashmir.”

The spokesperson went on to say “China's position on the occupied Kashmir issue is clear and consistent. It is also an international consensus that the occupied Kashmir issue is an issue left from the past between India and Pakistan. The relevant sides need to exercise restraint and act prudently.”

“We call on both India and Pakistan to peacefully resolve the relevant disputes through dialogue and consultation and safeguard peace and stability in the region.”