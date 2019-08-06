Pakistan Army firmly stands by Kashmiris: Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army firmly stands by the Kashmiris in their just struggle to the very end and is prepared and shall go to any extent to fulfil obligations in this regard, affirmed COAS General Bajwa during the Corps Commander Conference Tuesday.



“Forum fully supported Government’s rejection of Indian actions regarding Kashmir,” the statement released by DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor added.

“Pakistan never recognised the sham Indian efforts to legalise its occupation of Jammu and Kashmir through Article 370 or 35-A decades ago efforts which have now been revoked by India itself.”