close
Tue Aug 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 6, 2019

Pakistan top military brass reviews situation in occupied Kashmir

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Aug 06, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa is chairing an important Corps Commanders Conference to review the regional security situation in the wake of latest development in Occupied Kashmir  and Indian aggression along the Line of Control (LoC).


The conference will also discuss   Indian use of  cluster bombs against civilian population along the LoC.

Moreover, the worsening situation in Occupied Kashmir will also come under discussion.

Latest News

More From Pakistan