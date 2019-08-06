Pakistan top military brass reviews situation in occupied Kashmir

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa is chairing an important Corps Commanders Conference to review the regional security situation in the wake of latest development in Occupied Kashmir and Indian aggression along the Line of Control (LoC).
The conference will also discuss Indian use of cluster bombs against civilian population along the LoC.
Moreover, the worsening situation in Occupied Kashmir will also come under discussion.
