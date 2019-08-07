Armeena Khan says Anupam Kher is 'like a Nazi calling for mass genocide in Occupied Kashmir'

Famed Pakistani actress Armeena Khan has come forth slamming veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher for glorifying the horrific atrocities taking place by Indian authorities in Kashmir.



On Monday, India ordered a complete lockdown in Kashmir, after scrapping Article 370 and revoking its special status, sending additional troops in the valley.

Shortly after, a plethora of Bollywood celebrities turned to social media sites to support the brutality ordered by BJP-led Indian government.

Amongst these eminent personalities, calling for war and celebrating the loss of innocent lives happening for decades now, was Anupam Kher, who termed the massive bloodshed as 'solution'.

Kher was slammed for his cryptic, war-mongering tweet by an abundance of netizens, including Pakistani film star Armeena Khan who bashed the actor for celebrating mass genocide in Kashmir, just like the Nazis did before killing millions of Jews.

"Heinrich Himmler used this expression just before the Nazis murdered millions of Jews in the world war. My hands are shaking as I write this. I fear that we are entering yet another DARK period. History will not look kindly upon those who called for mass genocide," Armeena wrote.

Kashmir has been suffering from a complete lockdown under Indian suppression that has cut all communications to the valley, putting leaders like Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah under house arrest.

