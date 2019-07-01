Anupam Kher hints Zaira Wasim was forced to take the decision of quitting Bollywood

Soon after Bollywood’s starlet Zaira Wasim announced that she will be saying goodbye to her acting career to focus on being a better Muslim, several of the industry bigwigs instead of supporting her choice, became critical.

Bollywood’s veteran star Anupam Kher was one of those seeing the move in light of skepticism as he hinted that the decision does not come from the 18-year-old ‘Dangal’ star herself.

"I think it's a tragedy that a 16-17 year old girl has to take a decision like that. I do respect her sentiments, I do respect that it's her individual choice. But as a person, I feel sad that she had to take a decision like this about her flourishing career,” he said during a media interaction in New Delhi.

"On one hand, we talk about women empowerment and on the other hand we say that it's not like that. Personally, I feel she should not have done that. But she is an independent girl and our country gives everybody the fundamental right to choose what they want to choose," he added.

"But the fact that she has gone all out to sort of say that I am doing it for religion or something like that... a certain amount of tilt has gone into it. She is most welcome to take her decision. I felt sad when I read that. I felt that somewhere, she had to take that decision. It is not her decision," he continued.

On the other hand, some were quick to circulate the news that her social media had been hacked after she made the post. Refuting the claims, the former actor announced on her Instagram: “This is to clarify that none of my social media accounts were or are hacked and are being handled by me personally.”



