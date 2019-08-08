Malala issues statement on Kashmir

Karachi: Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai has expressed concern about the safety of children and women of Occupied Kashmir .

In a statement issued on Twitter, the Pakistani education activist said she is worried about the safety of the Kahmiri children and women, the most vulnerable to violence and the most likely to suffer losses in conflict.

Malala was referring to current situation in the Occupied Territory where India has launched a security crackdown after abolishing its special status .

The Indian government has also placed top Kashmiri leadership under arrest.