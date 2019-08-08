close
Thu Aug 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 8, 2019

Malala issues statement on Kashmir

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Aug 08, 2019

Karachi: Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai has expressed concern about  the  safety of children and women of Occupied Kashmir .

In a statement issued on Twitter, the Pakistani education activist said she is worried about the safety of the Kahmiri children and women, the most vulnerable to violence and the most likely to suffer losses in conflict.

Malala was referring to current situation in the Occupied Territory where   India  has launched a security crackdown after abolishing its special status .

The Indian government has also placed top Kashmiri leadership under arrest. 

Latest News

More From Pakistan