Ben Affleck’s 'The Way Back' moved back to release in 2020

Ben Affleck’s next film ‘The Way Back’ has been delayed by five months.



The film which was previously titled as 'The Has-Been' and 'Torrance', is the second collaboration between director, Gavin O’Connor and Ben Affleck after their 2016 thriller film 'The Accountant'.

'The Way Back' features Ben Affleck as a former basketball player whose struggle with addiction has led to the loss of his wife and family. As part of his recovery, he becomes the coach of the high school basketball team at his alma mater.

Popular for playing Batman, Affleck is a producer on the movie, along with O’Connor, Jennifer Todd, Gordon Gray and Ravi Mehta. The script was written by Brad Ingelsby. The film also stars Al Madrigal as the assistant coach who believes in Affleck’s character after the head coach quits. Janina Gavankar, Hayes MacArthur, Brandon Wilson, and Rachael Carpani also star.



The sports drama, which hails from Warner Bros stable, will now hit the theatres in the US on March 6, 2020, instead of its earlier release date of October 18, 2019, reported ‘Deadline’.