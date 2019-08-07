close
Wed Aug 07, 2019
Pakistan

August 7, 2019

Parliament's joint session on Kashmir continues

Wed, Aug 07, 2019

Islamabad: Lawmakers  on Wednesday continued debate in the join sitting of the parliament  that was called after India  revoked the special status of the occupied territory.

The session that began on Tuesday saw fiery speeches from both opposition and treasury benches.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari delivered speeches on the first day of the session.

The prime minister apprised the session  of his recent talks with US President Donald Trump over Kashmir and Afghanistan.

When Shehbaz Sharif criticized the government for what he saw as its lackluster response to Indian measures in Kashmir, Imran Khan hit back saying  it was only 11 months since his party came to power and  drew the PMLN leader's  attention to Indian atrocities that took place during PMLN's stint in power.

The prime minister, however, made it clear that Pakistanis would rather be Tipu Sultan than Bahadur Shah Zafar if India  chose to take the path of war.

The session resumed on Wednesday with Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani in the chair. 

Jamaat-e-Isalmi Ameer Sirajul Haq  in his speech said that 100,000 people have lost their lives in occupied Kashmir in a short  period of time.

He warned India against   dividing the territory, adding that peace in the world was linked to peace in Kashmir.

He called on the government to convene an international conference to highlight the issue of Kashmir.

Sirajul Haq said whatever has to be done for Kashmir, Pakistan will have to do it itself. 

"Government should not  trust US announcements," he said.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari, Maulana Asad and  Raja Zafarul Haq also made the speeches during the session.

