Parliament's joint session on Kashmir continues

Islamabad: Lawmakers on Wednesday continued debate in the join sitting of the parliament that was called after India revoked the special status of the occupied territory.

The session that began on Tuesday saw fiery speeches from both opposition and treasury benches.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari delivered speeches on the first day of the session.

The prime minister apprised the session of his recent talks with US President Donald Trump over Kashmir and Afghanistan.

When Shehbaz Sharif criticized the government for what he saw as its lackluster response to Indian measures in Kashmir, Imran Khan hit back saying it was only 11 months since his party came to power and drew the PMLN leader's attention to Indian atrocities that took place during PMLN's stint in power.

The prime minister, however, made it clear that Pakistanis would rather be Tipu Sultan than Bahadur Shah Zafar if India chose to take the path of war.



The session resumed on Wednesday with Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani in the chair.

Jamaat-e-Isalmi Ameer Sirajul Haq in his speech said that 100,000 people have lost their lives in occupied Kashmir in a short period of time.

He warned India against dividing the territory, adding that peace in the world was linked to peace in Kashmir.

He called on the government to convene an international conference to highlight the issue of Kashmir.

Sirajul Haq said whatever has to be done for Kashmir, Pakistan will have to do it itself.

"Government should not trust US announcements," he said.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari, Maulana Asad and Raja Zafarul Haq also made the speeches during the session.