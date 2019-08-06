Meghan Markle's Los Angeles house worth $1.8 million up for grabs?

While Meghan Markle is living the royal life in Britain's Windsor Castle, her Los Angeles home that she shared with former husband Trevor Engelson is back on the market and that is the closest one could get to royalty.



As per a report in Vanity Fair, Meghan had rented a few different houses around Los Angeles when she was married to producer Trevor Engelson.

Amongst the houses she rented was a two-story colonial house in the Hancock Park Neighbourhood as well. The house worth a whopping USD$1.8 million is now up for grabs.

Meghan's residence was rented out by her and then husband Trevor when the Duchess bagged a role in Netflix series 'Suits' as she had to primarily live in Toronto.

Built in 1924, the luxurious house has four spacious bedrooms, and features an outdoor dining area and a two-car garage.

Meghan and Trevor got married in 2011 and divorced in less than two years in 2013.