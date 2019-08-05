Video: Saudi security forces parade through Makkah ahead of Hajj

Saudi Arabia Sunday held an extra ordinary military parade displaying soldiers and other forces who will be responsible for the security of next week's Hajj pilgrimage here in Makkah.



Almost all Saudi security forces participated in the annual military parade ahead of Hajj as pilgrims around the world started to converge towards the Muslim holy city to perform Hajj pilgrimage.

According to the Kingdom's Hajj ministry, over 1,500,000 pilgrims have already arrived in Saudi Arabia, adding that the majority of them are residing in Makkah.