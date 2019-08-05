close
Mon Aug 05, 2019
World

Web Desk
August 5, 2019

Video: Saudi security forces parade through Makkah ahead of Hajj

World

Web Desk
Mon, Aug 05, 2019

Saudi Arabia Sunday held an  extra  ordinary military parade displaying soldiers and other forces who will be responsible for the security of next week's Hajj pilgrimage here in Makkah.

Almost all Saudi  security forces participated in the annual military parade ahead of Hajj as pilgrims around the world started to converge towards the Muslim holy city to perform  Hajj pilgrimage.

According to the Kingdom's Hajj ministry, over 1,500,000 pilgrims have already arrived in Saudi Arabia, adding that  the majority of them are residing in Makkah.

