Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson reportedly tie the knot in a secret ceremony

Supermodel Cara Delevingne and actor Ashley Benson have reportedly tied the knot in a secret ceremony, after being in a relationship for just over a year.

According to The Sun, the couple may have gotten married on Friday at the Little Vegas Chapel in Las Vegas.

The two were said to have walked down the aisle in a private ceremony with only a few guests present.

It’s been weeks since the couple’s engagement rumors started and now Cara and Ashley are reportedly married.

Michael Kelly, who owns the Little Chapel, told The Sun on Sunday, “They were sure about what they are doing and they were sure about what they mean to each other”.

The brides wore black. And among the handful of guests were Charlize Theron, The Jonas Brothers, and Sophie Turner.

Neither of them has confirmed the news yet but speculations are going strong.