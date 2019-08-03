Up to 20 casualties in Texas shooting, 3 in custody: officials

EL PASO: A shooting at a shopping mall in the US state of Texas on Saturday caused up to 20 casualties, and three suspects were in custody, authorities said.



It was not immediately known how many people were killed in the shooting in the city of El Paso but Olivia Zepeda, the mayor´s chief of staff, was quoted by CNN as saying that "multiple people have been killed."

"We have between 15 and 20 casualties, we don´t know the number of fatalities," Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick told Fox News.

"There are three suspects in custody," Mayor Dee Margo told CNN, adding that the scene was still active but under control.