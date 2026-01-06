China halts military dual-use exports to Japan amid rising security concerns

China’s ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) has reportedly announced an immediate ban on the exports of all dual-use items to Japan intended for military purposes, according to a commerce ministry statement on Tuesday.

The recent move marks a significant rise in tensions between the two nations' trade and security.

The dual use items are goods, software, or technologies that have both civilian and military applications, including rare-earth metals that are crucial for making drones and chips.

According to Reuters, exports of such items to military users- or any other purposes that contribute to Japan’s military strength- are prohibited; the statement added that organizations or individuals from any country or region who violate the ban will be held accountable.

The Japanese cabinet approved a record spending package for the fiscal year starting in April, including a 3.8% surge in the annual military budget to 9.04 trillion yen ($57.7 billion).

In December, China’s state-owned news agency reported that Beijing has grown increasingly concerned by Japan’s recent security shifts.

It noted that Tokyo has drastically readjusted its policy by easing exposing restrictions, acquiring aggressive weaponry, and planning to revise its pacifist principles.

China restricted exports of rare earths to Japan during a previous diplomatic dispute more than a decade ago.

It has been observed that China customs have shown no sign of a slowdown in rare exports to Japan, though the data is released with a slight delay.

The latest findings from November month show that exports of rare-earth magnets to Japan grew 35% to 305 metric tons, marking a historic high last year.

Additionally, the ban on the export of dual-use items to Japan for military purposes serves as a culmination of months of diplomatic friction stemming from Japanese policy shifts regarding Taiwan.